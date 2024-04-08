Solar eclipse 2024: Watch live coverage of the total eclipse

The total solar eclipse is finally here and while Knoxville is not in the path of totality, the partial eclipse we'll see here will still "rock your world."

Those who experienced the 2017 total solar eclipse in Knoxville know why this year's eclipse is special. Millions of people on the path of totality will experience 2 to 3 minutes of darkness as the moon completely covers the sun.

The next solar eclipse to be visible from Knoxville won't happen until 2153 so take advantage of live coverage from throughout the country to watch the astronomical event of the decade. Watch it live below.

When is the solar eclipse?

The eclipse is set to begin at 1:49 p.m. and peak, when the moon covers the most of the sun, at 3:07 p.m. The East Tennessee area will see a partial eclipse, where the moon will cover about 89% of the sun.

2024 eclipse: What to know about glasses, Knoxville events and if the weather will cooperate

What happens during a solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth. This is what creates the darkness of the eclipse as the moon interrupts the sun's light. People located in the path of totality will experience a complete block of the sun for the few minutes it happens. For people located outside but near the path of totality, they will experience a partial solar eclipse. This is when the moon only covers part of the sun.

Where is the solar eclipse happening?

The path of the solar eclipse this year goes south to north. In the U.S., the first major city the eclipse hits is Dallas, Texas. From there it continues through the bottom corner of Oklahoma, through central Arkansas, southern Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, central Indiana, northern Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania, northern New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and central Maine.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Livestream: See the 2024 solar eclipse and watch live coverage