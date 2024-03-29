Solar eclipse 2024: How to watch the eclipse if you live in Fort Collins

So, you want to see the 2024 solar eclipse on April 8. Coloradans won't get to see the full eclipse unless we travel elsewhere (more on that below).

But that doesn't mean we can't join in on the fun.

From hopping on a plane to accepting what we can see locally, here are a few options:

You can hop on a plane to somewhere in the path of totality to watch the April 8 eclipse

If you have the flexibility, you can always try to travel to one of the states in the path of totality. Lodging could be an issue, as you might remember from the 2017 eclipse, but it's worth a try, particularly if you have family or friends who live in one them.

These states are in the path of totality: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

You can go on a solar eclipse road trip

The nearest large city in the path of totality is Dallas. Again, good luck with lodging at this point in the game, but you could hop in the car and drive the more than 12 hours to Dallas.

Be sure to pack some good snacks.

If you're interested in a longer road trip, the below map can give you a good idea of your other options.

Having trouble seeing it? Try refreshing the page or click here to view it.

You can watch NASA's live coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse

I know, I know. It's not the same as watching totality in person, but some of us can't hop on a plane or take a road trip.

NASA is offering coverage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time as the eclipse travels through Mexico and across the U.S.

Coverage will include live views from across the path, expert commentary, live demonstrations and more, according to its website.

You can sign up to be notified when NASA goes live on its YouTube page.

Are there any solar eclipse watch parties in Fort Collins?

We're not aware of any public watch parties in Fort Collins, but we'll update this story if we learn of any.

You can help us by submitting any you know about to this online form.

Where are the best places to watch an eclipse in the Fort Collins area?

Since we won't get to see totality and light pollution isn't an issue for daytime viewing, it'll really just come down to anywhere you can see the sky.

Of course, it's still a great excuse to go on a hike to Horsetooth or Arthur's Rock.

Wherever you watch the 2024 eclipse, don't forget these solar eclipse viewing safety tips

Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, as it is harmful to your eyes at any time during a partial eclipse.

Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark tinted, are not safe for viewing.

Eclipse glasses are the best option. Be sure they are made by companies recommended by the American Astronomical Society and NASA certified. These glasses should have the International Organization for Standardization icon and must have the ISO reference number 12312-2.

Always inspect your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer before use. If torn, scratched or otherwise damaged, discard the device.

Without eclipse glasses, a simple and safe way to view the eclipse is to watch the sun's image projected onto a piece of paper. Poke a small hole in an index card with a pencil point, face it toward the sun and hold a second card 3 or 4 feet behind it in its shadow. You will see a projected image of the sun on the second card.

Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer, as the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury. These require different types of solar filters that attach to the front of the device.

Coloradoan reporter Miles Blumhardt contributed to this report.

