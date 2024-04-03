Solar Eclipse 2024: See the latest weather updates for Greater Cincinnati here

Bad news for eclipse enthusiasts: overcast skies are still in the forecast for the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Cincinnati isn't in the path of totality, but it will still see a partial eclipse lasting 2 hours and 33 minutes. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will obscure approximately 99.4% of the sun.

Here are the latest updates on Greater Cincinnati's eclipse viewing conditions, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. Remember, whatever the forecast is for that day, it's important to wear proper safety glasses when viewing the eclipse.

What will the weather be like in Cincinnati on Eclipse Day, April 8?

Bad news for eclipse enthusiasts: Overcast skies are still in the forecast for the total solar eclipse on Monday.

The NWS reports that another upper-level low will approach Greater Cincinnati from the west on Monday, resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies and a low-end chance for showers. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the 60s, with a high near 68.

What happens if it's cloudy on the day of the eclipse?

The total eclipse will happen, rain or shine. But cloud coverage will make it a bit darker, and experts say the transition into total darkness will seem more sudden.

Due to this, observers may miss the subtle changes as the sun slowly disappears and day becomes night.

What time will Cincinnati see the solar eclipse?

Here's when the total eclipse will begin and how long it will last for Ohio cities along its path on April 8.

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states that include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana before arriving in Ohio.

For Greater Cincinnati, the eclipse will begin at 1:52 p.m. as the moon slowly casts its shadow across the sun and end at 4:24 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Solar eclipse: Cincinnati forecast updates for Monday, April 8