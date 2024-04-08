Solar eclipse 2024: Is it safe to drive during the eclipse? How to stay safe

The eclipse will occur Monday afternoon and roads and highways will be filled with regular Monday traffic.

Is it a good thing to be driving during an eclipse?

Here's some information in case you're stuck in traffic this afternoon.

Is it safe to drive during the eclipse?

Yes, it's safe to drive, but AAA reminds drivers that there could be more traffic on the road before, during and after the event, so people should use caution.

Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, told the Detroit Free Press driving in an eclipse is not something motorists generally think about.

“Since they are such a rare occurrence, we don’t often think about how an eclipse might impact driving conditions due to the unique challenges it brings to roadway safety,” according to Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “As the eclipse unfolds, and visibility decreases, drivers and pedestrians should be extra cautious, patient and alert to ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

How to drive during the Eclipse

According to AAA.com, you should do the following while driving during the eclipse:

Keep your vehicle’s headlights on.

Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.

Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Don’t try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

Don’t pull over to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.

Exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse.

Be mindful of pedestrians who may be walking around with their eyes on the sky!

When does the eclipse begin?

Though Delawareans won't be able to see a full eclipse of the sun, the partial eclipse begins at 2:07 p.m. and ends at 4:34 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

The maximum eclipse begins at 3:23 p.m.

