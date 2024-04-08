Solar eclipse 2024: Photos from the path of totality and elsewhere in the U.S.
Marlene Lenthang and Elise Wrabetz and Chelsea Stahl
Updated ·1 min read
Millions gathered across North America on Monday to bask in the glory of the Great American Eclipse — the moment when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.
The path of totality measures more than 100 miles wide and will first be visible on Mexico’s Pacific coast before moving northeast through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and upward toward New York, New Hampshire and Maine, then on to Canada.
During the cosmic spectacle, the moon’s movements will temporarily block the sun’s light, creating minutes of darkness, and will make the sun's outer atmosphere, or the corona, visible as a glowing halo.
Here are moments of the celestial activities across the country:
