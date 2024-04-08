Solar eclipse 2024: Photos from the path of totality and elsewhere in the U.S.

Millions gathered across North America on Monday to bask in the glory of the Great American Eclipse — the moment when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

The path of totality measures more than 100 miles wide and will first be visible on Mexico’s Pacific coast before moving northeast through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and upward toward New York, New Hampshire and Maine, then on to Canada.

Total solar eclipse 2024 highlights: Live coverage, videos and more

During the cosmic spectacle, the moon’s movements will temporarily block the sun’s light, creating minutes of darkness, and will make the sun's outer atmosphere, or the corona, visible as a glowing halo.

Here are moments of the celestial activities across the country:

Image: (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press via AP)

A view of the total solar eclipse from a special Delta Airlines eclipse flight over the skies of the U.S. (Leonardo Benassatto / Reuters)

People look at the sky at Saluki Stadium during the total solar eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois (Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters)

2024 Total Solar Eclipse (Bill Ingalls / NASA)

An airplane passes near the eclipse during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (Bobby Goddin / USA Today Network)

Image: eclipse (Robert F. Bukaty / AP)

Image: (Bill Ingalls / NASA via AP)

Members of the Cincinnati Reds (Aaron Doster / AP)

Eclipse (Frank Thorp V / NBC News)

Image: Eclipse (Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images)

Image: Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada (Ron Jenkins / Getty Images)

Senators and pages on Capitol Hill watch the solar eclipse on Monday. (Frank Thorp V / NBC News)

Oliver Cantwell, from Fair Grove, Mo. views the solar eclipse in West Plains, Mo. on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Nathan Papes / Springfield News-Leader via Reuters Co)

Image: A boy looks through a welders mask at the total eclipse in Mexico City. (Carl de Souza / AFP via Getty Images)

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada (Saul Perales / Getty Images)

Isabel Franco and her parrot, Alex, watch the eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. (Andy Bao / AP)

Image: Couples look at the eclipse during a mass wedding ceremony in Russellville, Ark. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Image: Laura Holden poses for a photo wearing eclipse glasses from Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center in New York. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

The control room covering the eclipse at NBC News in New York. (Janelle Rodriguez / NBC News)

A woman takes a photo at the Edge at Hudson Yards observation deck in New York ahead of the total solar eclipse across North America. (Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images)

Clouds cover the eclipse in Arlington, Texas. (Julio Cortez / AP)

Image: (Fernando Llano / AP)

Image: ECLIPSE (Fernando Llano / AP)

A man takes a photo of the total solar eclipse in Mazatlán, Mexico. (Fernando Llano / AP)

Image: People use special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse (Fernando Llano / AP)

Image: ECLIPSE (Eric Gay / AP)

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada (Hector Vivas / Getty Images)

Total Solar Eclipse In The US (Chet Strange / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Washington DC Experiences Partial Solar Eclipse (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

A statue of George Washington is decorated with solar glasses on April 8, 2024 in Houlton, Maine, the easternmost city in the (Jasper Colt / USA Today Network via Reuters)

Image: (Michael Conroy / AP)

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Image: BESTPIX - Communities In The Path Of Totality Prepare For Monday's Solar Eclipse (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

