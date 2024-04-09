Solar eclipse 2024: When is the next solar eclipse in the US? What we know

It's over.

The moon passed the sun over the United States on Monday, April 8 and it left people wanting more. However, it's going to be a bit before the U.S. will see another total eclipse.

When is the next total eclipse in the United States?

It will be 20 years before there's a chance to witness a total solar eclipse in the United States again.

According to NASA, after Monday's total solar eclipse, the next one viewable from the contiguous U.S. will be on Aug. 23, 2044. The eclipse's path will only hit Montana and North Dakota, according to nationaleclipse.com.

When is the next total solar eclipse?

The next total solar eclipse is Aug. 12, 2026, according to NASA. If you want to watch it, you'll have to do some traveling. It will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and a small area of Portugal, while a partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

When is the next total lunar eclipse?

It might be a while before you see a total solar eclipse again, but you can see a total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2015. This eclipse will be visible over the Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe and Western Africa. There will be a partial lunar eclipse starting Sept. 17 and lasting until Sept. 18.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is when the earth blocks the sun's light from the moon. Typically, the sun's light is reflected by the moon. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow falls on the moon. A lunar eclipse can only occur during a full moon.

Difference between lunar eclipse and solar eclipse

The major difference between the two eclipses is in the positioning of the sun, the moon and the earth and the longevity of the phenomenon, according to NASA.

A lunar eclipse can last for a few hours, while a solar eclipse lasts only a few minutes. Solar eclipses also rarely occur, while lunar eclipses are comparatively more frequent. While at least two partial lunar eclipses happen every year, total lunar eclipses are still rare, says NASA.

Also, you can look at a lunar eclipse without eye protection, whereas with a solar eclipse, you need special glasses.

