Solar eclipse 2024 is here, so get latest weather forecast for Salisbury, Ocean City

The big day is finally here, so get ready to look the skies (safely!) today to enjoy the 2024 solar eclipse.

And if you're planning to get in on the spectacle, here's what Accuweather says we can expect for today's weather in Salisbury and Ocean City.

Solar eclipse day forecast for Salisbury and Ocean City

At 2:49 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017, a partial solar eclipse is seen through a camera lens filter as the clouds break through over the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

For Salisbury, Accuweather says to expect sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a daytime high of 62 degrees and nighttime low of 46 degrees. There will be a 6 percent of precipitation and southwest winds of 8 miles per hour.

In Ocean City, expect sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a daytime high of 56 degrees and a nighttime low of 48 degrees. There will be a 4 percent chance of precipitation and south-southwest winds of 8 miles per hour.

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8?

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path.

Maryland's Lower Shore will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours, 27 minutes. 83.1% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak.

When was the last solar eclipse?

A partial view of the total solar eclipse is seen over Eugene, Ore., at 9:15 a.m. PDT on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

The USA's most recent total solar eclipse was on August 21, 2017, and stretched from Oregon to South Carolina.

When will the next solar eclipse happen?

The next visible total solar eclipse to cross over the U.S. after April will come in more than two decades on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

