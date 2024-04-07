Solar eclipse 2024: What to know about Ohio's distracted driving law, expected traffic

Yes, a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse is taking place over a patch of Ohio on Monday. But that doesn't mean you want a total eclipse of your car.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, around 3 p.m., many Ohio residents (and the thousands who will flock from out-of-state) will be able to view a total solar eclipse, when the moon will completely block out the sun. The event will cast a shadow in a path of totality from southwest to northeast Ohio, affecting cities like Toledo and Cleveland, according to nationaleclipse.com.

Some of the Ohio cities that will experience the total solar eclipse in 2024.

And of course, lots of visitors means lots of traffic, with the Ohio Department of Transportation predicting a surge of traffic on major highways beginning around 9 a.m. on Monday and peaking again at 5 p.m. However, out-of-state drivers and residents alike should note that (in most cases) using your phone during high-volume traffic remains a punishable offense on Monday and every day.

An upgraded distracted driving state law that went into effect in October 2023 makes it easier for officers to pull motorists over for texting, checking social media and other digital distractions. The state has seen an 8.6% decrease in distracted driving since the law took effect, a new report from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, shows.

CMT estimates that the new law has helped prevent 3,600 crashes, 2,000 injuries, 17 fatalities and $144 million in economic damages so far.

State officials are planning for anywhere between 150,000 to 575,000 visitors ahead of the much-anticipated event, the Dispatch reported. Focusing on the road and avoiding distracted driving will help make what could be clogged roadways that much safer.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ohio's distracted driving law and Monday's predicted traffic patterns.

What is the penalty for distracted driving in Ohio?

The new, upgraded law makes distracted driving − texting, checking social media, Facetiming − a primary offense. That means police no longer need to see another traffic infraction before making the stop.

The penalties under the new Ohio law are:

A fine of up to $150 and two points on your license for the first offense.

A fine of up to $250 and three points on your license for a second offense within two years.

A fine of up to $500, four points on your license and a 90-day driver's license suspension for a third offense within two years.

Individuals can avoid the fine and points for a first offense by taking an approved distracted driving course instead.

Fines are doubled for those who use cellphones while driving in a construction zone.

Exceptions to Ohio's distracted driving law

The exact verbiage of the law as stated in the Ohio Revised Code says a person's motor vehicle must be in a stationary position and outside a lane of travel, or parked on the side of the road, to permit phone usage.

Exceptions to the law include:

Making an emergency call to police, the fire department or the hospital.

Using a phone at a red light or because of an emergency or road closure.

Holding a phone near your ear for a call.

Using a speakerphone.

Using navigation services, as long as you're not typing in a destination or holding the phone.

Using a single touch or swipe to end a call, for example.

Experts warn Americans about preparing for major traffic jams during the 2024 solar eclipse.

What will traffic on eclipse day be like?

Moderate to heavy traffic around Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus will be in full effect around 9 a.m. Based on predictions, Interstate 71 north is expected to begin the morning with main state roads straining to handle increased volume. It could lead to having fewer vehicle able to access the highway portions of ODOT's network.

The ability for the major highways to handle the expected traffic surge is expected to get even lower as the day continues. Based on projections, the chances are Interstates 70, 71, 75 and 77 may look more like parking lots than expressways around 1 p.m.

ODOT predicts the volume of traffic will be at its peak in the early evening, around 5 p.m., and cars may remain at a standstill on highways.

View this eclipse traffic forecasting map by Ohio Department of Transportation to get a glimpse of exact traffic patterns by the hour on Monday, April 8.

