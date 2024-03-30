Solar eclipse 2024: Here's an early Fort Collins weather forecast

The reason there is so much hype surrounding the April 8 total solar eclipse is they don't happen very often.

If you miss this year's total solar eclipse, you will have to wait 20 years for the next one to touch the U.S.

In Fort Collins, this year's show will be muted since here we will see roughly 63% totality from the April 8 eclipse. And the weather may not help.

Here's an early look at Fort Collins weather forecasts for the April 8 solar eclipse

The National Weather Service says its weather forecasts are 90% accurate for five-day forecasts, 80% for seven-day forecasts and 50% for 10-day and longer forecasts.

It does not offer 10-day forecast but other weather sites do. Here are the Fort Collins forecasts for April 8 as of March 30:

The Weather Channel: Partly cloudy 62 degrees 24% chance of rain

Weather Underground: Partly cloudy, 62 degrees, 24% chance of rain

Weather Bug: Partly cloudy, 60 degrees, 30% chance of rain

AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, 61 degrees, 1% chance of rain

What time does the 2024 solar eclipse happen in Colorado?

The eclipse starts around 11:30 a.m. with max partial eclipse at 12:41 p.m. in Fort Collins. The eclipse will end around 1:30 p.m.

More: Use these tools to see when the solar eclipse will be visible in Colorado, other areas

Where can I watch the solar eclipse in Fort Collins?

We aren't aware of any public eclipse parties in Fort Collins.

If you know of one, you can send us the information to this online form.

NASA is offering coverage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time as the eclipse travels through Mexico and across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine in the U.S.

Coverage will include live views from across the path, expert commentary, live demonstrations and more, according to its website.

Here's more information on that and other solar eclipse viewing options if you live in Colorado.

Do you still need to wear safety glasses if you are not in the path of totality for the April 8 eclipse?

NASA says you must look through safe eclipse glasses or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times when watching partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes. Those phases happen before and after totality. You can also use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector.​

It's only safe to view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face. As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright sun reappear after totality, immediately protect your eyes.

Where can I find eclipse glasses in 2024?

Eclipse glasses have their safety certified by the International Organizations for Standardization. You can tell if a pair of solar eclipse glasses meets today’s standards if they are labeled ISO 12312-2, sometimes written as ISO 12312-2:2015.

You can find a list of certified solar viewer and filter suppliers at https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters.

What's the 2044 eclipse path going to be?

The path of totality for the 2044 total solar eclipse is Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota in the U.S., according to NASA.

