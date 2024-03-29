Solar eclipse 2024 in Fort Myers, Lee County: Here's a guide you can search by ZIP code

Southwest Florida may not be in the path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse, but there is still an astronomical spectacle to be observed.

A partial eclipse will be visible in Lee County on April 8, during the Great North America Eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the face of the sun. The moon's shadow casts darkness, similar to dusk or dawn, on anything in the path of totality.

Here's a guide to the solar eclipse, including what time it will happen and what you can expect to see in Lee County:

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse, also known as the Great North American Eclipse, will happen April 8, 2024.

What time is solar eclipse 2024 in Fort Myers, Lee County? Search by ZIP code

Search for your ZIP code below or select a major city to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

When is the solar eclipse in Fort Myers?

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:44 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 60.8%

Solar eclipse 2024 interactive map

Countdown to the 2024 solar eclipse

Path of totality for the solar eclipse

Contributors: Cheryl McCloud, Ramon Padilla, Katrina Zaiets, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: When is solar eclipse in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, FL? Search by ZIP