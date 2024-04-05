Solar eclipse 2024: Forecast for South Florida looks good except for some passing clouds

South Florida’s chances of seeing the partial solar eclipse Monday, April 8, afternoon are good, with low chances of rain and mostly sunny skies in the forecast.

But it’s the clouds, those mercurial puffs of frozen water droplets, that will have the final say.

While an area of sky-clearing high pressure has hold of the Sunshine State through much of the weekend, it starts to move into the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday sending 10-15 mph sea breeze-style winds to the coast that could create mounds of fluffy white eclipse killers.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service, Weather.com and AccuWeather agree that it’s unlikely the event, which begins at 1:48 p.m., will be completely blocked by overcast skies.

Will South Florida, Palm Beach County see the solar eclipse on April 8?

Most of South Florida will see about 50% of the sun covered by the moon, with the peak of the eclipse happening at 3:03 p.m.

“It’s looking dry, and that’s the first hurdle,” said Weather.com senior meteorologist Jon Erdman about the South Florida forecast. “The cloud cover is trickier because it’s not just how much of the sky is covered, but what layer the clouds are in.”

High wispy cirrus clouds would probably let the eclipse shine through. Low fog-like stratus clouds or ragged gray nimbostratus clouds will hide the cosmic show. Cotton ball-like cumulus clouds may just drift by, obscuring parts of the two-and-a-half hour event.

Shawn Bhatti, a NWS meteorologist in Miami, said sky cover at the time of the eclipse for South Florida is about 30% to 40%. An uptick in temperatures and humidity could add to the chance of cloud formation.

As of late in the week, the NWS had mostly sunny skies forecast for South Florida on Monday with a high of 80 degrees.

“I would expect some cumulus build up, but we have pretty much a 0% chance of rain,” Bhatti said.

That’s an enviable forecast for some local eclipse chasers who are traveling to Texas to be in the path of totality where the sun will be completely covered by the moon for more than four minutes in some places.

An area of low pressure over the Midwest moving east is expected to drag a cold front through Texas on Sunday, leaving rain and potential thunderstorms in its wake.

The forecast for south-central Texas is for mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

Davie resident Charles Lillo viewed the 2017 solar eclipse from South Florida but is headed to Texas to watch the April 8 eclipse so he and his family can be in the path of totality.

“Yesterday was pretty depressing,” said Davie resident Charles Lillo about the forecast in Texas, where he is going for the eclipse. “Today is looking better. I’m watching every model run. I’m watching it like I do a hurricane.”

Lillo is going with his wife and two adult children. It will be his first-time seeing totality.

He has escape plans if the weather turns sour, and will be with relatives local to the area who know the back roads.

“If there is rain in one spot, we have three different places to run too,” he said. “We should be able to stay off the main highways.”

NWS meteorologists in the Austin/San Antonio office are holding regular briefings for the eclipse and trying to stay positive. In a Wednesday report, they said there is still time for the forecast to change and that cloud cover forecasts are especially difficult to predict several days out.

As of Thursday, AccuWeather gave only parts of Maine a low chance of clouds for areas in the 115 mile-wide path of totality. Areas along the extreme East Coast, parts of the Florida Panhandle and southwest states from New Mexico through southern California were given good chances of seeing the partial eclipse.

Boynton Beach resident Rick Kupfer is also headed to Texas. In 2017, he saw the total solar eclipse from Casper, Wyoming where totality lasted for two minutes.

This year, his spot in the Texas Hill Country, was going to give him four minutes and 28 seconds of daytime darkness.

“We’re too committed with flights, lodging, car rental and family rendezvous plans to drastically change our plans now,” Kupfer said in an email. “So, it’s in the hands of the cloud gods (as always).”

