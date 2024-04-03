Solar Eclipse 2024: Forecast changes to partly sunny with possible rain showers

In just a few days, the skies over Ohio will darken as the moon moves directly between the Earth and the sun, blocking its rays like a tall person sitting in front of you at a movie theater.

The last time a total solar eclipse passed over the Buckeye state, it was 1806, just three years after Ohio achieved statehood. Sixteenth president Abraham Lincoln wasn't even born yet.

The next time you'll get a chance to see a total eclipse in Ohio is 2099, so you may want to make the most of this one.

Preparations for the day of darkness have already begun; schools are closed, state parks are ready to hand out eclipse glasses and some northern counties are even urging people to stay home.

But there is one factor that's beyond the control of any person or government agency: the weather. Here's what it'll be like on April 8, according to the National Weather Service.

When is the total solar eclipse?

The sky will start darkening at 1:55 p.m. on April 8, while the totality will start around 3:10 p.m. Columbus itself isn't in the path of the eclipse's totality; you'll have to go north to Dublin, Worthington or Westerville to see the entire sun disappear.

Columbus weather outlook for April 8, 2024 solar eclipse

According to NWS Wilmington, Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Historically, Columbus averaged 60% to 70% cloud cover on April 8. Also, 45% of hourly observations taken at 3 p.m. during the month of April are overcast.

The average rainfall for April 8 is 0.15 inches, so it could be mildly wet. Fifty-six past April 8's had no rainfall, 21 days had trace amounts of precipitation and 41 days had .01 to .24 inches of rain.

Here are a few projections for major cities in the path of the eclipse:

Cleveland weather for April 8, 2024 solar eclipse

While the sun might be poking through in Columbus, it's looking grayer up north.

According to NWS Cleveland, April 8 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

On past April 8's, Cleveland averaged 60% to 80% cloud cover. Also, they were overcast 61% of the time.

Toledo weather for April 8, 2024 solar eclipse

Toledo's forecast is a bit closer to Columbus'.

It'll be partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%, according to NWS Cleveland.

On past dates, Toledo averaged 70% to 80% cloud cover. Also, 56% of past dates had no weather, while only 16% had rain. The most likely weather event is mist, which appeared 20% of the time.

Indianapolis weather for April 8, 2024 solar eclipse

It's much the same out west.

It'll be partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and a high near 68, according to NWS Indianapolis.

Indianapolis, which sits right in the middle of the eclipse's path of totality, averages 70% to 80% cloud cover on April 8.

At least history points to dry conditions; 57 past dates had no rain, while 30 had trace amounts of rain. As for snow, 112 past dates saw no snowfall, making a shot at a snow angel on April 8 unlikely.

How can I see the eclipse?

Look up, but not without special eclipse glasses. Gazing at the eclipse with your eyes, a telescope, a camera or binoculars without protection will "instantly cause severe eye injury," according to NASA.

