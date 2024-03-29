Solar eclipse 2024: These events in the Finger Lakes region focus on the celestial event

With just over a week left until a total solar eclipse shadows New York on April 8, Ithaca and the wider Finger Lakes region is preparing a slew of events to pique the interest of eclipse-chasers and educate those unaware of its celestial implications.

Eclipse and astronomy education

Photos of the Jan. 24, 1925 total solar eclipse featured in the Ithaca Journal's publication that day.

Ithaca’s young students and workers at the city’s Wegmans may be getting a little extra excitement out of the event, as the Ithaca City School District used a spare snow day to close for the eclipse, and the regional grocer is closing all its locations from 3 to 3:30 p.m. to give its employees a chance to catch a glimpse of it.

The Ithaca Sciencenter is hosting a slew of eclipse-related activities April 6 and 7 and is heading to a day-long eclipse viewing event at Fair Haven Beach State Park on April 8.

Cornell’s Astronomical Society will be heading to Rochester to view the eclipse from within it’s path of totality, giving them a few minutes to view the eclipsed sun and blocking moon with their naked eyes. Those still in Ithaca will need to keep their eclipse glasses on throughout the event to prevent potential eye damage.

Gillis Lowry takes a look through a telescope inside Fuertes observatory.

Gillis Lowry, president of the Society, said that during the eclipse, those in the path of totality will be able to see the sun’s swirling atmosphere, a sight that may wear you out like it did Lowry when she viewed the Great American Eclipse in 2017 from her high school.

“I remember when I watched it in 2017, it was so cool that for the rest of the day I was like ‘wow, I feel sort of worn out by how amazing that was,’” she said. “I didn’t feel like doing anything else for the rest of the day because I just wanted to think about how incredible it was and how much I wanted to see it again.”

The Astronomical Society offers safety information such as this, as well as discussion of wider-reaching astronomy topics and telescope viewing during its public viewing nights each Friday, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Cornell’s Fuertes Observatory, and will be open from 8 to 10 p.m. April 6 and April 7 leading up to the eclipse.

Journey into darkness: Cornell Astronomical Society traveling to eclipse's path of totality

Ithaca schools announce district recess for April 8 eclipse. What you need to know

Remembering another 'small creature.' Sagan family's lasting legacy in Ithaca

On the topic of Cornell Astronomy, the name Carl Sagan may come to mind. He is considered one of the greatest modern astronomers by thousands of scientists worldwide, and Ithaca is paying some homage to his life of dedication to science education.

Carl Sagan, pictured here, is known for his bevy of inspirational quotes including the following: “For small creatures such as we, the vastness [of the universe] is made bearable only through love,” Sagan said, years before his struggles with cancer (myelodysplasia) and a case of pneumonia took his life in 1996, at the age of 62.

Critically acclaimed author Sasha Sagan will visit Ithaca’s Hangar Theater April 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., where she’s expected to speak on the eclipse and its significance, as well as the inspiration she carries from her father Carl – known for his decades of research at Cornell and life in the Ithaca area – and science communications writer Ann Druyan who co-wrote Sagan’s acclaimed PBS documentary Cosmos.

Sasha Sagan continues to spark that same sense of wonder that her father effortlessly captured and reproduced in a similar way, according to readers. Reviews for her book “For Small Creatures Such as We” often claim that the book blends science and spirituality while drawing from a variety historical and religious works.

If you’re all set on eclipse education and inspiration, then you can head to some Finger Lakes wineries to enjoy the cosmic spectacle.

Eclipse events for wine lovers

Although Ithaca isn’t the best place to see the eclipse, even wine drinkers driving up to see the eclipse in Rochester will find plenty of reasons to stop here in the Finger Lakes before and during the event.

A bottle of Heron Hill's "eclipse" red.

Hammondsport’s Heron Hill Winery on Keuka Lake presents several options for wine-drinking eclipse chasers, offering both a young white barreled in 2022, and a 2019 red under their “eclipse” label to commemorate the celestial event.

Hunt Country Wines — just off Keuka Lake in Branchport — is offering free eclipse glasses and two-for-one wine tastings on Friday, April 5.

The Inn at Glenora Wine Cellars in Dundee is hosting a free wedding expo on April 7, offering sparkling wine, wine tastings and a view on much of Seneca Lake.

These next few events may cost you, but neither wine drinking nor eclipse chasing are typically considered cheap hobbies.

Commemorate April's total solar eclipse with a trip on the Finger Lakes wine trails

Hello darkness: Cornell astrophysicist describes total eclipse 'like a switch has flipped'

Fox Run Vineyards is hosting 17 of its member wineries to help cheer to the solar eclipse on April 7. Only 200 tickets are available, but if you’re looking to taste many of the best wines from across the Finger Lakes region and are willing to pay the $75 ticket price, you won't want to miss it.

Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake.

Ventosa Vineyards & Café in Geneva is hosting a $40 buffet with live music during the April 8 eclipse, promising the best viewing angle of the sun over Seneca Lake. Tickets can be upgraded to include an all-day terrace reservation for an additional $60.

If you want to watch the eclipse in style, check out the Jazz & Glasses: Eclipse Eleganza event at Once Finger Lakes in Penn Yan. From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 8, the tasting room will serve a decadent menu of “fashionable hors d’oeuvres,” your choice of an “eclipse signature cocktail,” a few glasses of high-end wine from its 12 partner wineries, alongside live jazz music for the $99 ticket price.

For more eclipse events and information on wine in the Finger Lakes, visit the Finger Lakes Wine Country website.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Solar eclipse 2024: Ithaca, Finger Lakes events, education opportunities