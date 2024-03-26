Solar eclipse 2024: Eclipse path, Akron weather forecast, viewing tips, what you need to know

The solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be one of the celestial highlights of the century, and Akron will have a front row seat. While Cincinnati and Columbus will experience near total darkness during the eclipse, Akron will be plunged into darkness in the middle of the day as the moon passes between the earth and sun.

The last total solar eclipse in Ohio happened in 1806, and the next one won't happen until 2099. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many Ohioans.

We've got you covered with everything you need to know as you finalize your eclipse-viewing plans:

Clear skies make for the best eclipse-viewing weather. Will the forecast near Akron comply?

Having the proper eyewear is essential for safely viewing the eclipse. Otherwise, you risk suffering immediate and permanent eye damage. Here's what to know about eclipse-viewing options, including how to construct your own eclipse-viewing contraption at home.

Some school districts in Ohio will keep students' safety (and given them a great opportunity to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event) by keeping kids home the day of the eclipse.

Ohioans need to be prepared for eclipse tourists, extra traffic and perhaps supply shortages as the state becomes an eclipse hotspot.

The sky will grow dark, animals will go quiet and some couples will tie the knot during the April 8 solar eclipse in Ohio.

Delicate streamers in the sun's corona surround the totally eclipsed sun during the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Observers along a narrow track from Mexico to Maine should have a similar view on April 8, 2024.

April 8 will be a day hundreds of years in the making for Ohio as the last total solar eclipse in the state happened in 1806. What have past eclipses been like? And what can Ohioans expect this time around?

