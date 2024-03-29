Solar eclipse 2024: Early forecast encouraging for Salisbury, Ocean City viewing

We are just over a week awayfrom the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Between 2 and 4:30 p.m., sunlight will vanish. bringing night-time darkness to the region. And many are already planning ahead to witness the extraordinary moment of darkness.

Is it going to rain? Is there going to be a cloud cover? Here's an early weather forecast for Salisbury and Ocean City,

Delicate streamers in the sun's corona surround the totally eclipsed sun during the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Observers along a narrow track from Mexico to Maine should have a similar view on April 8, 2024.

Salisbury weather for April 8, 2024

In Salisbury, it looks like April 8 will be a dry day, but not necessarily free of high cloud cover.

The Weather Channel calls for clear to partly cloudy, skies, with a high of 65 degrees and a low near 45 degrees, and winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is just 12 percent.

Ocean City weather for April 8, 2024

The forecast for April 8 in Ocean City calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, with winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

More on viewing the solar eclipse in Maryland

The state of Maryland is not in the solar eclipse's path of totality.

However, a partial eclipse — hinging on good weather and clear skies — will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states, including Maryland.

A partial eclipse occurs when the orbiting moon passes between the sun and Earth, but the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up.

Marylanders who want to travel to witness the big event won't have to go too far. The total solar eclipse will be visible in nearby cities such as Erie, Pennsylvania; Cleveland, Ohio; and Buffalo, New York.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Salisbury, Ocean City weather the big solar eclipse 2024