Solar eclipse 2024: Crowds gather in three countries - in pictures

Amateur stargazers and scientists have gathered to catch a glimpse of the total eclipse of the Sun later as it moves along a narrow corridor across North America.

People are congregating in key viewing spots in Mexico, the US and Canada ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated astronomical events in years.

A rainbow forms over Niagara Falls as eclipse watchers begin to arrive at Niagara Falls State Park in New York [Soren Larson/Reuters]

People have camped out at Prospect Point, hours in advance [SARAH YENESEL/EPA]

Thousands are expected to view the eclipse from the falls area [SARAH YENESEL/EPA]

The observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards is also filling up. While New York City isn't in the path of totality, it will see up to 90% of the sun covered by the moon [Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

Early visitors wrapped up warm at Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada [Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu/Getty Images]

Telescopes have been set up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana for a public viewing event [Michael Conroy/AP]

US space agency Nasa handed out eclipse glasses to those waiting in Houlton, Maine [Joe Raedle/Getty Images]

Amateur astronomers prepare in Mazatlan, Mexico [Fernando Llano/AP]

Mazatlan is the first location where viewers will see the effect of the Moon fully blocking the Sun [Henry Romero/Reuters]

This eclipse is rare as it will cover several densely populated cities [Henry Romero/Reuters]

