Solar eclipse 2024: What is the cloud cover forecast for Illinois?

A total solar eclipse will occur over multiple U.S. states tomorrow, April 8.

The path of totality includes parts of southern Illinois, including Carbondale. Other parts of Illinois, including the Peoria and Chicago areas, will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Yet, a question lingers overhead about the weather. What will be the cloud cover forecast for the eclipse?

Meteorologist Chuck Schaffer, from the National Weather Service’s Lincoln office, discussed the forecast for the April 8 eclipse. Schaffer also stressed the danger of watching the event without protective eye cover, which "can do a lot of damage.”

More: Where can I get eclipse glasses? What to know about special eyewear on April 8

Weather in Carbondale, Illinois

In Carbondale, the eclipse will begin at 12:43 p.m. and will end at 3:18 p.m. According to NASA’s interactive map, totality will begin at 1:59 p.m. and will last roughly 4 minutes and 10 seconds.

Temperature: 70 to 75

Cloud cover: 30%

Wind: 15 to 20 mile per hour gusts

Rain chance: 0%

Illinois solar eclipse 2024: Here's a traveler's guide with warnings and advice

Cloud cover forecast for Chicago eclipse

Chicago is also set to experience a partial solar eclipse in which the moon will cover 93.9% of the sun at 2:07 p.m. The eclipse will begin at 12:51 p.m. and will come to an end at 3:21 p.m.

Temperature: Low 60s

Cloud cover: Mostly clear, up to 10% cloud cover

Wind: 25 mile per hour gusts

Rain chance: 0%

Best solar eclipse view: What to know about the April 8 eclipse in Illinois

Eclipse weather for Peoria

Peoria will experience a partial solar eclipse which will begin at 12:47 p.m. and end at 3:18 p.m. At 2:03 p.m., the eclipse will reach its peak and the moon will cover 94% of the sun.

Temperature: High 60s to around 70

Cloud cover: Mostly clear with less than 10% cloud cover

Wind: 20 to 25 mile per hour gusts

Rain chance: 0%

Solar eclipse 2024: Experience the phenomenon April 8 with these eclectic events in Illinois

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Solar eclipse weather forecast tomorrow: Will Illinois see clear skies?