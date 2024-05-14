Soggy Election Day Forecast: Localized heavy rain could cause minor flood concerns

Election Day, Tuesday will be a soggy day with passing showers first thing in the morning. Morning temps move from the mid and upper 50s to afternoon highs in the low 70s. Sct. showers keep the need for the umbrellas all day but there will be some breaks for those heading to the polls. Towards the early afternoon a few thunderstorms are likely. Severe weather is not expected but runoff issues may lead to ponding on the local roadways.

The evening commute heavy rain and thunderstorms roam here or there that may impact driving conditions with visibility issues and hydroplaning risks. After sunset, storms fade but showers remain all night. Temps won’t fall much thanks to the extra clouds keeping us in the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a breezy and gloomy day. Mostly cloudy skies and westerly winds keep high temps just below average in the upper 60s. Showers will roam off and on most of the day. Into the overnight hours, showers fade but stubborn clouds remain helping us stay in the 50s for lows.

Thursday we dry out quite a bit from a gloomy start. Clouds break up enough for sunshine to filter through which will warm us from the 50s in the morning to the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Mountain counties towards the east will hold onto the clouds a bit longer with a stray sprinkle possible midday. Either way, our evening is looking dry with temps dropping back into the 50s once again.

Friday begins drier with some sunshine but clouds are on the increase. By mid-morning scattered showers return from west to east. Temps aren’t hurt much with the mid 70s for afternoon highs. Showers and an isolated t-storm is likely for the late afternoon and early evening. Friday night is looking soggy and breezy with a cold front crossing overnight.

Saturday showers remain most of the morning and early afternoon. Temps still manage to warm into the mid and upper 70s with breezy southwest winds in control. Late afternoon and evening, showers begin to fade with high pressure trying to move in. Saturday night scattered showers still possible with the last bits of moisture working their way out.

Sunday sunshine looks to return to really help us dry out. Morning temps in the mid 50s warm up quickly with the 70s by noon and upper 70s, low 80s for afternoon highs. Trails may be a bit soggy, but certainly a nice day to get outside and enjoy.

In your extended forecast we remain mild with highs above average which will be welcomed news to farmers and gardeners who’ve started planting. A few more soggy days than not with our unsettled set up remaining. At least it helps with the spring brush fire season which runs until May 31st in West Virginia.



TUESDAY

Soggy day, showers & t-storms. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers continue. Slow clearing late. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds. Mtn. sprinkle poss. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, building clouds & showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, sct. PM chances. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

MONDAY

Sunshine to start, building clouds PM. Highs in the 70s

TUESDAY

Sct. showers / Iso. PM t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers & T-storms. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Soggy day, PM T-storms. Highs in the 70s.

