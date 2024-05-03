Softball-sized hail create bloody chaos at 1995 Fort Worth Mayfest, captured in photos

It’s been 29 years since a deadly hailstorm injured dozens of people at Fort Worth’s annual Mayfest.

Just after 7 p.m. on May 5, 1995, thousands of Mayfest attendees were bombarded by baseball-sized hailstones in Trinity Park. At the festival alone, 60 people were injured from the storm.

The hail grew to softball-sized as the storm moved east through Fort Worth, crashing down on homes and vehicles. Flooding was also a concern that night as 16 people died and over 400 people across North Texas suffered injuries.

In total, the storms caused $2 billion in damages in Tarrant and Dallas counties, according to the National Weather Service. The event remains one of the costliest hailstorms in U.S. history.

It is no surprise that the deadly storm occurred in May. This is the time of year when North Texas sees severe thunderstorms, many of which bring large hail and spawn tornadoes. Dallas-Fort Worth has seen its share of tornadoes grow and become more intense in the past 20 years.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Snakes are crawling out of hibernation in Texas. Check the toilet before taking a seat.

→Can Texans drive home with legal weed bought in California? Here's what the law says.

→A Fort Worth neighborhood was a food desert. Then an ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker moved in

Mayfest returns to Fort Worth’s Trinity Park this weekend from May 2-5. Go online to buy tickets and find more information about this year’s festivities.

Below are photos from the Star-Telegram archives of the 1995 Mayfest hailstorm:

Giant hailstones at Mayfest in Trinity Park, May 5, 1995.

A fort Worth firefighter helps a woman into an ambulance at the Farrington Field triage unit set up to help many of the people those injured in the Mayfest hailstorm May 5, 1995, in Trinity Park.

Emergency crews help an injured woman into an ambulance at the Farrington Field triage unit set up to help those injured in the hailstorm at Mayfest in Trinity Park May 5, 1995.

Patti Rhoades removes broken pieces of art made by her husband John from their booth at Mayfest in Trinity Park. May 6, 1995.

The day after the hail storm, Mayfest volunteers Charlotte Cummings and Judy Bohnsack walk past a damaged food booth in Trinity Park. May 6, 1995.

Mayfest committee volunteers Missy Carson and Charlotte Cummings survey broken glass and hammered cars at Trinity Park May 6, 1995, the day after the hailstorm.

Storm victims take cover beneath Farrington Field after being pelted by the hailstorm while attending Mayfest. A triage center was set up at the football stadium to treat injuries and provide shelter from the storm May 5, 1995.