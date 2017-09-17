Sofia Vergara is sexy in white strapless gown at the 2017 Emmys

Sofia Vergara stole the show at the 2017 Emmys!

The "Modern Family" actress was white-hot in a figure-hugging strapless gown with a fishtail bottom. It's a silhouette that Vergara loves to wear at award shows -- and we can see why! It flatters her famous curves perfectly.

SEE ALSO: Emmys 2017: See all of the hottest couples on the red carpet

Vergara finished off her look with a high ponytail that highlighted her (relatively) new bangs, as well as massive, diamond-shaped Lorraine Schwartz earrings. She also donned a deep red lip.

Perhaps most notably, she brought her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as her date! The handsome 25-year-old playfully posed with his bombshell mother on the red carpet, and we loved every minute of it.

We're not sure why husband Joe Manganiello wasn't there with her -- but we were okay with it, because her son got a moment in the spotlight.

See more pairs from the 2017 Emmys red carpet:

More from AOL.com:

Emmy Awards 2017: All the kids on the Emmys red carpet

Emmy Awards 2017: Red carpet arrivals

Emmy Awards 2017: Complete list of winners