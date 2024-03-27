Soda, juice banned from kids' menus in Denver
The Denver City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance banning soda and juices from kids' menus.
Kentucky has lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in two of the last three seasons.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
The Dodgers apparently didn't love Mizuhara's influence on Ohtani before the scandal.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship apparently lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Eight workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident — two have been rescued, while six remain missing and are presumed dead.
Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore is pumping millions of dollars into changing how takeout is consumed. Here's why.
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline and more.
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion yet again, this time in pill form. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the high stakes case that could affect access to a widely used abortion medication drug. Here are some of the key takeaways from the hearing.
Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social made its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday.
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game last season on Peacock was the first NFL playoff game to be streamed exclusively.
In two NFL markets, the players' complaints were heard.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
Viking Therapeutics is gearing up to compete with market GLP-1 leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
Do bettors know something about J.J. McCarthy's draft stock?
Larry Fink said BlackRock remains a big investor in oil and gas companies days after a giant Texas retirement system pulled $8.5 billion from the money manager for allegedly engaging in a boycott of the fossil fuel industry.
Controversial crypto biometrics venture Worldcoin has been almost entirely booted out of Europe after being hit with another temporary ban -- this time in Portugal. The order from the country's data protection authority comes hard on the heels of the same type of three-month stop-processing order from Spain's DPA earlier this month. Portugal was one of just two European countries left where Worldcoin was still operating its proprietary eyeball-scanning orbs after Spain's ban.