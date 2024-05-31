Socorro PD seeks information for missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Jose Rodolfo Gonzalez is said to suffer from mental health issues and was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29., according to the Socorro Police.

He is described as a white man; green eyes and brown hair; 130 pounds; and 5-foot-7.

Anyone with any information about Gonzalez is encouraged to call (915) 858-6986 or email at CID@costx.us

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.