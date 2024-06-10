Socorro man arrested after killing passenger while driving intoxicated, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old man from Socorro has been arrested after allegedly crashing and killing his passenger while driving intoxicated Sunday afternoon, June 9, in El Paso’s Lower Valley, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Ramon Jaime Parada, 36, is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after his passenger Rey Leonardo Mendez, 25, died from the crash.

Police say Parada had fled Tribal Police before the crash happened.

Police say on that Sunday just before 1 p.m., Parada was speeding south on Zaragoza in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Police say while Parada was driving, he failed to control his speed and drove head-on onto a metal pole near the intersection of Zaragoza and Americas.

Police say Mendez, who was a passenger in the truck, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police say Parada was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.

Parada was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $110,000 bond.

According to court records, Parada was previously arrested for DWI in 2018 and 2020.

Police say this is the 30th fatality this year compared to 31 this same time last year.

