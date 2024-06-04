Socorro ISD seeks public input in search for new superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District is asking for public input into their search for a new superintendent.

The SISD Board of Trustees has selected Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to assist with the search for a new superintendent.

“The Board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in developing a profile of the leadership qualities desired of the person the Board should seek to become the new superintendent,” according to the news release sent out by the district.

A link to the questionnaire can be accessed at by clicking here.

