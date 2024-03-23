Socorro ISD, EPCC, UTEP to offer enrollment services event for high school seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) has partnered with El Paso Community College (EPCC) and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) to host the “Operation College Bound” event starting Monday, March 25.

The purpose of the event, which will start at 8:30 a.m., is to provide enrollment services for high school seniors, offering information about the opportunities at both EPCC and UTEP, from courses offered to student life, according to SISD.

SISD says that during the event, seniors interested in EPCC will be able to meet with an admission counselor and register for fall courses. Students interested in UTEP will be able to register for New Student Orientation and possibly an anchor course.

Additionally, the event will take place at six high schools in the district, and EPCC and UTEP staff will guide the students through the enrollment process and answer any questions they may have, according to SISD.

The Operation College Bound days will be:

March 25 at Americas High School. The school will host Options High School seniors.

March 27 at Pebble Hills High School

April 2 at El Dorado High School

April 3 at Socorro High School

April 4 at Eastlake High School

April 8 at Montwood High School

