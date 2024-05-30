Socorro ISD to have early release on last day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District (SISD) will release students and teachers early on their last day of school on Thursday, May 30.

The following is the early release schedule for the schools:

PK3 AM and PM: 10:55 a.m.

PK4 and Kindergarten: 11:45 a.m.

Elementary and PK-8 schools: 11:45 a.m.

Middle schools: 12:05 p.m.

High schools: 12:50 p.m.

In case of an emergency, you can call SISD Police Services Dispatch at (915) 937-4357.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.