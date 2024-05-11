Socorro ISD announces top 2 teachers of the year at annual gala

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (ISD) announced Veronica Collier and Christopher James Martin as its top two educators at the 2024 Teacher of the Year Gala held Friday, May 10.

Collier, a fourth-grade teacher at Elfida P. Chavez Elementary School, was named the 2024 SISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, according to a news release sent by SISD.

Martin, a teacher in the Practical Academic Skills (PAS) unit at Col. John O. Ensor Middle School, was named the 2024 SISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

SISD said that over 1,100 teachers, family members and special guests attended the district’s event.

The event recognized all 50 campus teachers of the year, along with the Elite 8 finalists and the top two district winners for their hard work, dedication to teaching and commitment to student success, according to SISD.

“You take actions that ignite imaginations, inspire ideas, and generate success,” SISD Acting Superintendent James Vasquez told educators who were in attendance. “While you might not view yourself this way, you are heroes saving lives, healing souls, solving problems, and providing hope for the future.”

Collier was inspired to be a teacher by her own children’s educators who made a “big impact” in their lives.

SISD said that throughout her 23 years of teaching, she has strived to create a safe and supportive environment where students can thrive and learn.

“My kids actually said, ‘If you win, we’re going to celebrate,’ and I really wouldn’t be here without them,” Collier said about winning 2024 SISD Elementary Teacher of the Year. “They’re going to be very happy. They’ve been a great group of kiddos, and I just can wait to show them (the award).”

SISD said that Martin found his calling to become a teacher after spending two years as a social worker at Child Protective Services.

An educator for 23 years, Martin helps his students work hard and earn excellent grades, so they are prepared for high school and life, according to SISD.

“I want to tell the whole world how happy I am with this district, and how this district allows me and supports me and says, ‘We’re going to change the world with you, all you have to do is take care of your kids,’ and that’s what I’m going to do,” Martin said about being named the 2024 SISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.

SISD said that both winners were awarded a glass sculpture in the shape of a flame, symbolizing the energy and spirit of curiosity that every student possesses. The trophy honors the unwavering dedication of SISD’s teachers as guardians of the flame.

“The Teacher of the Year award is one of the highest accolades that an educator can receive. The winners move on to the regional level, where they have the opportunity to advance to the state level. Collier and Martin will represent Team SISD at the Region 19 Teacher of the Year program in the summer,” read the press release.

