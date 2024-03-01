Social worker suing Olmsted County for discrimination says she felt 'powerless'

Feb. 29—ROCHESTER — Wilhelmina Jacob says she became a social worker to help children and families and had set a personal goal to become a supervisor to advance innovative work being done at Olmsted County.

However, she claims actions within the county organization ended up stifling her chances for success and have left her feeling like she was "put in a corner," both figuratively and literally.

"I felt like I'm not welcome there," she told an Olmsted County jury Thursday, Feb. 29, on the third day of her testimony in her discrimination

lawsuit against the county.

"I am not part of the system."

Throughout more than 12 hours of combined testimony, she compared work she did with children and families in Child Protection Services and the Parents and Children Excel program to work she was assigned in 2019 when she says she felt forced to take a youth behavior health role to work with older teens and young adults in extended foster care.

"I had no choice," she said. In 2019, Jacob said she had to complete jury duty and when she returned she was informed she would start a new job. "I felt powerless."

Jacob, who is 52 and Black, believes she has faced discrimination and retaliation based on her age, gender and race.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, but Jacob's attorney has reported plans to present an expert witness, who estimates the economic impact of past decisions at as much as nearly $1.4 million.

She also expressed frustration after seeing three supervisory positions go to co-workers who were younger than her and didn't have the master's degree she earned before starting her career more than 20 year at Olmsted County in 2002.

While all three jobs went to women, Jacob said two went to white women she thought had less experience than her.

"It's taking away my passion," she told Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch and Human Resources Director Julian Currie during a meeting she recorded in 2020, following the unwanted job change and being passed over for the second promotion in two years. The recording was played during the hearing. "In fact, it's killing me on the inside."

Jacob told the jury her frustration with the job change wasn't the first time she had felt her work goals and concerns were being dismissed.

She said concerns dated back to 2016 and conflicts increased after management of the PACE program shifted from John Edmonds, the program manager for Olmsted County family support programs at the time, to the contracted staff at Family Service Rochester.

As a county employee, Jacob continued to be supervised by Edmonds, but he no longer led the team, and Jacob said the shift came with little explanation and left her confused about her role.

Jacob said she voiced concern about the direction the program headed and the safety of the children they were helping, as well as inappropriate behavior among co-workers, but Edmonds was reportedly dismissive.

In early 2018, Jacob sought medical help for work-related stress that led to physical ailments. She was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Under medical orders, she used sick leave to reduce her hours to 20 a week and started working from home, eventually being forced to take a full leave due to work conflicts.

She alleged the return was met with harassment and bullying by Edmonds, who gave her an unfavorable review for the first time since he became her supervisor. While she said she worked with Edmonds and HR to improve her annual performance rating, she claimed she began to fear she was being set up to be fired.

A move to the department's youth behavioral health team was discussed, and Jacob said she resisted it but was eventually moved in 2019. The transition came with added confusion regarding performance reviews and brought job duties she considered to be too basic for someone with her experience.

Additionally, she said the reassignment put her desk in a corner away from other social workers.

Child and Family Services Director Amy Rauchwarter and Currie, the HR director, said the move to a newly created position was intended to build on Jacob's skill for building new programs, but Jacob said she saw it as embarrassing and considered it to be retaliation.

The social worker filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2019, but the federal agency didn't issue an official report. Instead, it set a one-year period to file a related lawsuit.

Jacob opted not to file a lawsuit at the time but raised concerns about continued action in the lawsuit she filed in 2022.

The county's contracted attorney, Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm, highlighted the fact that Jacob hadn't alleged discrimination after she wasn't hired for past supervisory roles and didn't file a lawsuit until years later.

In court, Jacob said the discrimination she felt was on many levels and over a long period of time. She pointed to microaggressions from co-workers, which included a co-worker referring to "Buckwheat" in connection to her hair and another co-worker who showed her a photo of a KKK mask during the COVID pandemic.

"People feel free that they probably won't be reprimanded if they do such behaviors," she said, adding it creates a culture that tolerates off-color jokes and makes people of color feel unwelcome.

Additionally, she voiced concern about language used in meetings and a form used to outline her duties in her new position. She said she was told she needed to speak politely and not show anger, which she claimed points to a stereotype of "the angry Black woman."

"At this time, I felt like I'm the angry Black woman," she said, recalling a meeting to discuss her new job duties with supervisors and human resources. "I'm the Black woman they are scared of. (Her new supervisor, Melissa Clemens) needs support at this level because she is scared of me."

Jacob said she was afraid she was facing termination during that meeting, so she hired an attorney to go with her. That attorney, Sandra Smalley-Fleming of the Minneapolis-based Fredrickson and Byron law firm, eventually helped Jacob file her lawsuit.

Jacob's supervision eventually shifted to Child and Family Services Director Amy Rauchwarter, who met with Jacob and an HR representative. Jacob felt the situation was demeaning and continued to belittle her years of experience.

"At my age, I worked so hard that I don't have it in me to start at the bottom," she said. "I'm not that strong. I'm tired; I'm really tired."

Following Jacob's testimony, her therapist and medical provider outlined care provide during and after the social worker's leave. Both reported Jacob's cited physical and mental concerns related to work stress.

The trial's third day of testimony wrapped up with Zukiswa Mpande-Olson telling the jury about her experience working in the county's Child and Family Services, from January 2017 to November 2019. During that time, she said she raised concerns to Edmonds about racially motivated-comments made by her co-workers, but no action was taken. Mpande-Olson was called to testify by Jacob's lawyer.

The trial is slated to continue Friday. Included on the list of upcoming witnesses are Edmonds, Rauchwater, Currie, Clemens and County Administrator Heidi Welsch. The trial is scheduled to continue through March 8.