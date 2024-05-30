Social worker pleads guilty to having sex with 13-year-old client in Ohio

A social worker accused of allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio social worker accused of having sex with 13-year-old client

Payton Shires, 24, pleaded guilty to several charges on Tuesday including four counts of unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

She reportedly admitted to having sex with the teen on a three-way call.

As News Center 7 previously reported back in October, Shires was accused of having sex multiple times with the teen, who was a client assigned to her for counseling.

Police said she was formally employed by the National Youth Advocate Program.

Weeks after her arrest, while out on bond, Shires was arrested after showing up to the victim’s home with a gun, according to court records obtained by WBNS.

>>New contract approved by local school district means no raises for teachers

The teen’s mother has filed a lawsuit against the National Youth Advocate Program, WBNS said.

Shires will be sentenced in June.