America Saves Week, which runs from April 8 to 12 this year, is an excellent opportunity for organizations to promote good financial habits and for people to assess their own saving status. This year’s theme is “Saving for What Matters Most.”

Planning and saving are key to a successful retirement. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the better off you will be. People with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. During America Saves Week, we encourage you to pledge to start saving – or save more. For suggestions, check out americasavesweek.org.

Also, please visit our website for more useful information on ways to help you plan for your retirement at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

You are never too young to begin saving. Younger workers may think they have time to put off saving for their future, but the sooner they begin, the more their money can grow. Visit and share our website for young workers at www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer where they will find resources that can help them secure today and tomorrow.

For more information on America Saves Week, visit americasavesweek.org.

Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Social Security: Making the most of America Saves Week 2024