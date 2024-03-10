Social Security celebrates Women's History Month

March is Women’s History Month — a time to focus not just on the past, but also on the challenges women continue to face in the 21st century. At Social Security, we provide vital benefits and financial protection for women.

Nearly 55% of people receiving Social Security benefits are women. Today, more women work, pay Social Security taxes, and earn credit toward monthly retirement income than at any other time in our nation’s history.

Women have longer average life expectancies and tend to live more years in retirement than men. This means women have a greater chance of exhausting other sources of income while their Social Security benefit continues for life. It’s important for women to plan early and wisely for retirement.

Our online booklet, Social Security: What Every Woman Should Know at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf, provides detailed information about how life events can affect a woman’s Social Security retirement benefits. These events may include marriage, death of a spouse, divorce, self-employment, and other life or career changes.

A worker’s earnings history will determine their future benefits, so we encourage all workers to verify that the information in their record is correct. You can create a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to review your full earnings history. You can also view your Social Security Statementusing your personal account to get estimates of future benefits and other important planning information.

If you find an error in your earnings record, it is important to get it corrected so you receive the benefits you earned. Our publication, How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, provides you with details on how to make a correction.

Learn more about how Social Security benefits women at www.ssa.gov/people/women. Please share this information with your loved ones.

Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Social Security celebrates Women's History Month