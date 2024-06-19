Social Security Administration raises alarm over $600 payment increase scam

(NewsNation) — Unreliable websites claiming Social Security recipients will receive a $600 payment increase or get a new stimulus check this month are spreading misinformation, according to the agency.

“Reports of a $600 payment increase are FALSE, please be aware and don’t fall for this stunt,” Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley said in a news release.

The agency didn’t specify how the rumor started, but NewsNation reviewed multiple fake news articles making the claim. One described the bogus payment as the “long-awaited $600 increase.”

The false rumor gained so much traction that the Social Security Administration’s phone lines were slammed with more than 463,000 calls in a single day, O’Malley said.

NewsNation identified other online articles falsely claiming Social Security recipients are set to receive new stimulus checks. That’s also untrue, a spokesperson for the Social Security Administration confirmed via email.

Social Security-related scams are the number one government imposter scam in the United States and last year consumers reported losing more than $126.5 million to them, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Official announcements about changes to payments can be found on the government website. Individuals are also notified directly.

When will the 2025 COLA increase be announced?

The annual cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) for 2025 will be announced in October. Any changes will then appear in your check starting in January 2025.

The latest estimate from The Senior Citizens League projects Social Security’s COLA will be 2.57% in 2025 but that isn’t set in stone. The final amount is calculated based on the average inflation rate from July to September, which is then compared to the same period the year before.

“The annual cost-of-living increases issued by SSA are ALWAYS automatic. No additional information is required for you to receive the legitimate COLA increase,” Gail Ennis, the Social Security Administration’s Inspector General, said in a statement.

When will I get my Social Security check in June?

Some Social Security recipients saw a slight change in June. Typically, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments go out on the first of each month but because June 1 fell on a Saturday, those payments were sent on Friday, May 31. That doesn’t mean SSI recipients got an extra payment, instead, they just received it a day early.

For others, here’s when you can expect your Social Security check, according to the agency’s schedule:

June 3 : Payments for those who have received Social Security since before May 1997.

June 12: Payments for people whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of any given month.

June 18: Payments for people whose birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of any given month. This is a day earlier than usual because Juneteenth is a federal holiday

June 26: Payments for people whose birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

