Social Media Reacts To Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s VP Choice, Nicole Shanahan

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s choice of running mate didn’t exactly get him a vote of confidence on social media Tuesday.

After the independent presidential candidate announced that he had selected Nicole Shanahan, a wealthy attorney and philanthropist in the San Francisco Bay Area, to be his vice president should he actually win the 2024 election, many people took to X, formerly Twitter, to offer their thoughts.

Most of these seemed to be along the lines of “what are you thinking?” since Shanahan, like Kennedy, has no experience in higher office and is skeptical of vaccines.

Although Shanahan might be a better choice than another person Kennedy reportedly considered ― conspiracy-spewing quarterback Aaron Rodgers ― many social media users suggested that she was chosen not for her experience, but for her checkbook.

If you’re flummoxed by why RFK Jr has picked Nicole Shanahan, a person no one has ever heard of, to be his VP, understand this: This is purely because she’s the only person capable of self-funding to pay for ballot access that was willing to say yes to him. — Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) March 26, 2024

RFK Jr.: "I'm confident there is no American more qualified to play this role [of vice president] that Nicole Shanahan."



Show me you will do anything for campaign money without saying that you will do anything for campaign money. pic.twitter.com/8unMh9SXnA — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 26, 2024

Next time you think no one can run for the country’s highest office, remember the tale of Nicole Shanahan, the ex-wife of a Google founder who, with one small $4M donation to a Super Bowl ad, landed the shot of a lifetime! https://t.co/ZGeTiQACBK — Talia Jane ❤️🔥 (@taliaotg) March 26, 2024

There were other concerns as well.

The RFK Jr. fans on his announcement livestream absolutely *hating* the Nicole Shanahan pick pic.twitter.com/WzBsQ91RvH — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) March 26, 2024

Greg Gutfeld says his choice for RFK Jr's running mate wouldn't have been Nicole Shanahan.



Instead, he would've picked Kennedy, the MTV VJ-turned-Fox News talking head.



"It would've been two Kennedys for the price of one, and he gets the libertarians." pic.twitter.com/qbaBHJ3Sue — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 26, 2024

RFK Jr. is hoping his VP choice will bolster his campaign, but not even Nicole Shanahan's millions of dollars and her billionaire friends can keep voters from learning about Kennedy's anti-choice record, the years he has spent selling snake oil, and spewing conspiracy theories. — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 26, 2024

Related...