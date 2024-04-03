Social-media reaction to voters rejecting stadium tax for Chiefs, Royals

The score of this one was lopsided.

Jackson County voters rejected the 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax which would have helped pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads along with renovations to GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs.

Question 1 on the ballot failed 58% to 42%, with 78,352 people voting no and 56,606 casting a yes vote.

Chiefs and Royals fans, along with others, shared their thoughts on social media about the ballot measure being voted down. There was a wide range of reactions. Here is a sample of what was being said on X, Facebook and Reddit.

Not sure why everyone thinks Wyandotte County is a slam dunk for the Chiefs. Would absolutely be an uphill battle if it came to a vote I believe. — James Bain (@JBainKC) April 3, 2024

Nah. Everybody that voted no is just quickly running to acquit themselves of accountability for the decision they made by casting blame on the organizations.



You voted no. Your voice was heard. Stand on it and wait to see what comes next.



You didn’t like the offer, that fine. — Cødy (@TheAvilaAnswer) April 3, 2024

This is all KC asks for. Be more transparent and thorough — Kevin (@KalthoffKevin) April 3, 2024

A fan on Facebook wrote: “I have no problem with the royals building a new stadium and I have no problem with them using tax dollars for it. I just don’t want it in the crossroads. There is plenty of vacant land around KC and in the Truman Sports Complex.”

Another shared this: “Invest in The K like Mr. Kauffman did. That’s what fans want, anybody else concerned about amenities isn’t at the game for baseball.”

That’s always been my first choice. Could uplift the foot traffic to the @NLBMuseumKC in the process. That’s what Camden Yards did for the Babe Ruth Museum in Baltimore — Je suis THEE Michelle (@tafkam08) April 3, 2024

You're right on count 1. Counts 2 and 3 he did his job. The teams came in with demands and did not want to negotiate. They forced a vote without a plan in place. This is what happens. They will try again — Michael Smith (@prezmike25) April 3, 2024

A fan wrote on Reddit: “I could be wrong, but I think the outcome of this vote is more about the way the Royals handled it. Chiefs could have handled it better, but the Royals were shady ... and they lost the trust of the community.”

Another shared this: “I liked the Royals’ proposal. I think it would’ve been a great use of that space. Almost nothing about the Chiefs part of the proposal seemed interesting to me, besides the fact that they’d be staying at Arrowhead and upgrading some concourses.”

I agree, but they will leave Jackson County.



And it's going to hurt. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) April 3, 2024

So thankful we're saving ourselves 38 cents, for the privilege of driving through our potholes, without the tax revenue of professional sports teams in 5-10 years. Another win for Jackson County for sure . . . — Jason Brown (@jbrownz1996) April 3, 2024

A fan on Facebook wrote: “Please, if you come to the taxpayers with a proposal, please do us the respect of generating a real plan. This would include plans for realistic parking, detailed plat maps and designs, and comprehensive plans on how the state/city will upgrade infrastructure to accommodate traffic.”

Another shared this: “I was on board when NKC and the West Village were being discussed, but got off the train when they started talking about downtown because there didn’t seem to be any actual considerations for the fans. No real access to parking. No tailgating. Not making the games more affordable for the local fanbase. Not to mention many of the current tenants of the Crossroads being displaced and the vibe of the Crossroads being changed or lost altogether. Show us something that makes us feel like we are an actual part of it all and not just footing the bill and maybe the vote will be different next time. And stop with the threats about leaving. Show us that you are as loyal to us as you want us to be to you.”

Good assessment. Royals are never on my TV. That said. They need to work out deals with crossroads or go to the empty lots in East Village. Which is honestly their best design.



Chiefs need to drop their ties with ️ and go alone. They will pass. This thing failed cause Royals — Art3mis (@NickShahn7) April 3, 2024

$300+ Million out of Clark's wallet with a flat asking price. Now he can take calls from other cities that will pay the entire bill willingly. Genius — Justin Kase (@justinkase79) April 3, 2024

A fan on Reddit wrote: “I wasn’t planning on voting. Seeing their scare tactic ad campaign made me be sure to go out and vote no.”

Another shared this: “I think if they would have been open and positive this would have passed. But they were threatening and secretive. Midwesterners don’t take kindly to threats.”

The Crossroads site is dead. To me, it's either JoCo, KCK...or wait for it, the Northland!!! Still in KC, NOT in Jackson County, closer to the airport, it's a win/win man! #KCNorthlandChiefs #KCNorthlandRoyals :-) — Jeff Foster (@jfos4) April 3, 2024

You know it’ll still be the Kansas City chiefs — Rasheebetter (@RasheeClears) April 3, 2024