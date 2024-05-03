Social media posts show severe flooding in Texas as flood warning issued for Houston area

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
A flood warning continues in the northeast Houston area through noon, the National Weather Service reported Friday morning. A flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

A 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms is expected to amount to between a quarter and half of an inch of rainfall, according to the weather service.

Photos and videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, revealed life-threatening flooding in the Houston area. Here's what was shared.

Houston hit by flash floods

Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo declared a disaster Thursday. Residents were advised to either leave the area or plan to shelter in place for up to three days.

18-wheeler swept away by flood on Livingston freeway

Livingston and the surrounding area are experiencing extreme flooding, particularly from Long King Creek and Trinity River.

Flash flooding poses dangerous road conditions in New Caney, Porter

A flash flooding warning in the Montgomery County area is in effect until 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Polk County flooding: 'Turn around, don't drown'

Amid severe flooding in Polk County, the Texas Department of Transportation urged drivers in the area to "turn around, don't drown."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Houston hit by heavy rain as flood warning issued for southeast Texas