Social media posts show severe flooding in Texas as flood warning issued for Houston area

A flood warning continues in the northeast Houston area through noon, the National Weather Service reported Friday morning. A flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

A 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms is expected to amount to between a quarter and half of an inch of rainfall, according to the weather service.

Flash Flood Warning including The Woodlands TX, Spring TX and Tomball TX until 8:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/8wWjPpyaB6 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 3, 2024

Photos and videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, revealed life-threatening flooding in the Houston area. Here's what was shared.

Houston hit by flash floods

Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo declared a disaster Thursday. Residents were advised to either leave the area or plan to shelter in place for up to three days.

Breaking! Houston rain storm opening the flood gates. Gonna need a boat to get home pic.twitter.com/e2ovjvE2ga — Jolted Bytes (@JoltedBytes) May 2, 2024

🥰🙏🏼

😟😳😲

Parts of Houston starting to Flood! pic.twitter.com/V0yyHSvzWq — Bev Hayes (@BevHayes1111) May 2, 2024

18-wheeler swept away by flood on Livingston freeway

Livingston and the surrounding area are experiencing extreme flooding, particularly from Long King Creek and Trinity River.

🙏🏾BREATHTAKING VIDEO shows moment big rig is swept away by flood waters on fwy in Livingston, TX. Witnesses yelling for driver to get out! The video shows man onto hood, waiting to be rescued. #abc13 #flooding #livingston #houston https://t.co/P8MnDgXCJd pic.twitter.com/zCvS0V7Wb2 — Samica Knight📪 (@SamicaKnight13) May 2, 2024

Flash flooding poses dangerous road conditions in New Caney, Porter

A flash flooding warning in the Montgomery County area is in effect until 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Polk County flooding: 'Turn around, don't drown'

Amid severe flooding in Polk County, the Texas Department of Transportation urged drivers in the area to "turn around, don't drown."

COMPLETE CLOSURE: US 59 near Choates Creek in Polk County remains closed in both directions due to high water. Motorists should expect delays or choose alternate routes until water recedes. pic.twitter.com/fdhXqFPRtO — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) May 2, 2024

Flood waters in Polk County north of Houston #etx #txwx pic.twitter.com/I5AzjtCweY — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) May 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Houston hit by heavy rain as flood warning issued for southeast Texas