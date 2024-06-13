Social Media Mocks Trump Adviser's Attempt To Defend His Milwaukee Insult

One of Donald Trump’s top advisers attempted to defend the former president for reportedly calling Milwaukee “a horrible city,” but he didn’t find a very receptive audience.

On Thursday, journalist Jake Sherman reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump told various House and Senate Republicans that “Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city.”

Although various GOP officials tried to justify, spin or deny the comments, nobody could agree on the proper response. Some claimed Trump was referring to the city’s crime rate, while others made seeming reference to fraudulent claims that Trump had won the state of Wisconsin in 2020.

Trump adviser Steven Cheung, meanwhile, opted for denial, saying that Sherman’s reporting was “wrong” and “total bullshit.”

Wrong. Total bullshit. He never said it like how it’s been falsely characterized as. He was talking about how terrible crime and voter fraud are. https://t.co/BH0Q7exswB — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 13, 2024

People apparently found Cheung’s defense of Trump’s Milwaukee gaffe a little disingenuous, and didn’t waste any time roasting him on X.

Funny how the people that support the guy that "says what he means" have to constantly explain that he didn't mean what he said. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 13, 2024

Oh, so he didn’t say it’s a horrible city, he just said it’s a horrible city. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 13, 2024

Don’t believe anything until a republican denies it — Kaloyan (@kaloyanmm) June 13, 2024

The widespread panic coming out of the GOP on my twitter feed right now indicates that, yeah... he did say it. And, you all know most Americans can absolutely believe he'd say something like that. — SnarkyLibruhl 2.0 (@SnarkyLibruhl) June 13, 2024

He still insulted the people of an important swing state. You can make all the excuses you want, but the billboards are coming! — Lee White (@kansasdiaspora) June 13, 2024

Related...