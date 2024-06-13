Social Media Mocks Trump Adviser's Attempt To Defend His Milwaukee Insult

David Moye
·2 min read
One of Donald Trump’s top advisers attempted to defend the former president for reportedly calling Milwaukee “a horrible city,” but he didn’t find a very receptive audience.

On Thursday, journalist Jake Sherman reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump told various House and Senate Republicans that “Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city.”

Although various GOP officials tried to justify, spin or deny the comments, nobody could agree on the proper response. Some claimed Trump was referring to the city’s crime rate, while others made seeming reference to fraudulent claims that Trump had won the state of Wisconsin in 2020.

Trump adviser Steven Cheung, meanwhile, opted for denial, saying that Sherman’s reporting was “wrong” and “total bullshit.”

People apparently found Cheung’s defense of Trump’s Milwaukee gaffe a little disingenuous, and didn’t waste any time roasting him on X.

