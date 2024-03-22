Social Media Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Attempt To Oust House Speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resolution calling for the removal of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the House speaker position on Friday probably won’t help her relationship with her congressional colleagues.

The Georgia congresswoman made the motion over the recent $1.2 trillion spending bill, which still awaits approval in the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Her action, which she claimed was “more of a warning than a pink slip,” inspired snarky social media comments from Republicans and Democrats alike, with some using the popular #marjorietraitorgreene hashtag.

The GOP is imploding https://t.co/m6CpwWGtHz — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 22, 2024

Oh look. Its Round 3 of the GOP House leadership circus / shit show. https://t.co/MkELJAyvBK — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 🇺🇸🇺🇦✡️ (@HawaiiDelilah) March 22, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and throw the House in chaos. But this is basically a warning, and it's time for us…To find a new Speaker of the House.”



What a sh*t show. pic.twitter.com/XQRTLnStFz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 22, 2024

FFS! You’re not even qualified to run a Wendy’s!



What the hell makes you think that you’re an expert in this field! @RepMTG wasting tax payer money! #MarjorieTraitorGreene — 🩵☀️Sunsun Girly🩵☀️ (@sunsungirly) March 22, 2024

Johnson should file a motion to expel Marjorie. I bet he'd get the votes. https://t.co/LzVdase39g — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 22, 2024

Why does the @gop@HouseGOP allow this Q conspiracy, hate-mongering embarrassment to be your voice? Can’t you do better? She is a worldwide big-mouthed laughingstock and you let her represent your party. It’s no wonder your party is dying. https://t.co/4WQJoABNgx — A.M.W. 🟧🌼💙🌎⚖️🗽 (@AmieMcWayne) March 22, 2024

She’s loving this attention. Even her MAGA cohorts don’t give her attention anymore. She’s all about performative politics and spreading lies. She needs to be expelled and held accountable for her participation Jan 6th. #MarjorieTraitorGreene#NeverFORGETJan6th — Mystery now (@BlaytonSh) March 22, 2024

BREAKING: Grandstanding U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) latest attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson by filing a Motion to Vacate appears less like a genuine power play and more like a calculated spectacle aimed at shameless self-promotion. By conspicuously sidestepping… — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) March 22, 2024

Greene also took some heat from Fox News pundit Kayleigh McEnany, who was miffed that the congresswoman’s announcement kept the network from showing a video of “illegal immigrants rushing our border.”

McEnany said the network was set to play the video “about six minutes ago,” but griped, “you’re not seeing it right now, because, instead, we are talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Kayleigh complains that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s push to vacate Johnson is keeping them from playing videos of migrants at the border pic.twitter.com/rMsBZJNZJ8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 22, 2024

