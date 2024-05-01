Social media challenge: Auburn PD warns teens of dangers of using toy guns that look real

AUBURN — Police say a citizen report of an armed man turned out to be a teenager waving around a realistic-looking water pistol.

An investigation revealed that the teen and a friend were taking part in a trending internet challenge, Senior Assassin, in which high schoolers target friends and others and post the antics on social media. The game typically emerges around the country at graduation season.

Auburn police issued a warning to the public, writing on Facebook: "APD requests that parents remind their teens that actual firearms can be made to look like toys, and toys can be made to look like actual firearms. Toys that look like actual firearms should be used cautiously."

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of a man waving around a gun, first while in a car and then outside of the vehicle, according to police.

Officers located the vehicle on Church Street. Soon it became apparent that the two teens in the vehicle were involved in the social media game.

"It was quickly determined that the “handgun” was actually a replica water pistol that the teens were using to play a game similar to tag, known as Senior Assassin," the Police Department wrote.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Auburn PD warns teens of dangers of using toy guns that look real