Social media ban, lessons on communism: 5 laws affecting Palm Beach County students

Florida legislators have passed several bills that will likely affect life in classrooms across the state, from requiring instruction on communism to relaxing work requirements and a ban on social-media accounts for kids.

The legislative session, which ended March 8, resulted in five major pieces of legislation that Palm Beach County school leaders will have to examine and potentially put into place. For the moment, they await the governor's signature before they become state law and go into effect.

The bills include an age requirement for social-media platforms, a bill that would allow religious chaplains to volunteer in schools, a limit on how many book challenges someone can submit to a school district, relaxed employment rules for children between 15 and 17 years of age and a requirement that Florida adopt standards to teach students of all ages about the history of communism.

This year's legislative session was much less focused on education issues than last year, resulting in far less wide-ranging legislation that the school district may have to scramble to figure out how to follow.

"It was a very good year for public education," Megan Fay, a lobbyist for the Palm Beach County School District, told the school board on Wednesday. "Most (bills) are very straightforward."

By contrast, in 2023 lawmakers passed bills that established later school start times, created a nearly universal voucher system for private schools and expanded the Parental Rights in Education law that prohibited instruction about on gender identity and sexual orientation for certain age groups.

Here's a breakdown of five major pieces of 2024 Florida education legislation and how they could impact Palm Beach County students:

1. Florida's social-media ban for kids

Social media sites like Facebook and Instagram will be affected if HB 3 becomes law.

Summary: The bill, H.B. 3, prohibits children under 14 years old from opening social-media accounts. The bill allows children who are 14 and 15 years old to open accounts with parental consent.

Status: Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed an earlier version of the bill that prohibited social-media accounts for kids under 16 years old and did not make exceptions for children whose parents consented to their creation of an account. He has yet to sign this bill, which is likely to be challenged in court, according to PEN America.

What it means for Palm Beach County students: The bill doesn't only affect kids when they're at school. Currently, students cannot access social-media websites like TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) on school devices. District Wi-Fi also blocks access to YouTube.

2. School chaplains to be allowed on Florida school campuses

Summary: H.B. 931 allows school districts and charter schools to create policies that allow volunteer religious chaplains in school. Parents must provide written consent before a student participates in any programming or services put on by the chaplain.

Status: The bill passed both the House and Senate and has been sent to DeSantis for his signature.

What it means for Palm Beach County students: Passage of the law does not require school districts to create policies to allow the chaplains. Volunteer chaplains would have to pass background checks and can be affiliated with any religion. Schools that have chaplains would be required to publish a list of all registered chaplains and their religious affiliations on the school's website.

3. Bill limited book challenges for people who don't have kids in school

Summary: H.B. 1285 limits the number of book challenges people can make if they are not a parent or guardian of a student in a county's school district.

Status: The bill passed both the House and Senate and has been sent to DeSantis for his signature.

What it means for Palm Beach County students: People who are not parents of a student in a Palm Beach County school will be limited to challenging one material per month to the school board. Book challenges are rare in Palm Beach County, though. Just four books were challenged from Aug. 10, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2024.

Books in a kindergarten classroom in Palm Beach County. A new Florida law would limit book challenges by people who are not parents of children in a school district.

4. Relaxed employment rules would allow kids to work longer

Summary: H.B. 49 removes some limitations on when and how long children can work. It drops the age limit to 15 years old from 17 and allows children to work six days a week, for more than eight hours a day and more than 30 hours a week.

Status: The bill passed both the House and Senate and has been sent to DeSantis for his signature.

What it means for Palm Beach County students: Although the bill is not specifically related to education, it is likely to change the landscape in Palm Beach County by allowing younger teenagers to work more frequently and for longer hours. A minor's parent or guardian could agree to allow a 16- or 17-year-old student to work more than 30 hours in a week.

5. Florida schools would have to teach history of communism

Summary: S.B. 1264 requires the Florida Department of Education to create standards for instruction in the history of communism with a heavy emphasis on the economic upheaval and restrictions on personal freedom seen in many communist nations.

Status: The bill passed both the House and Senate and has been sent to DeSantis for his signature. If passed, the bill would require the instruction starting in the 2026-27 school year.

What it means for Palm Beach County students: Currently, students receive lessons on communism in a seventh-grade civics and government course or in high-school social studies classes. A high-school government class required for graduation also includes a 45-minute lesson on “Victims of Communism Day,” which covers communist regimes through history. The bill would allow instruction on communism at all grade levels with the provision that the lesson is age-appropriate.

USA TODAY Florida state watchdog reporter Ana Goñi-Lessan, FLORIDA TODAY education reporter Finch Walker, and USA TODAY reporter John Kennedy contributed to this report.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work; subscribe today!

