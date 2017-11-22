Sochi gold medalist among 4 Russians banned for doping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has banned four more Russians for doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, including a gold medalist.

The four all competed in skeleton and include men's gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women's bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Two other Russian women who didn't win medals, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsina, have also been banned.

Ten Russians have been banned so far on evidence of a state-sponsored doping program in Sochi, including samples being swapped in the laboratory.

Russia has now been stripped of six medals, two of them gold.