Soccer Player Who Survived Plane Crash Wakes From Coma, Hasn't Been Told of Teammates' Fate: Reports

A Brazilian soccer player who survived the tragic plane wreck in Colombia has woken up from his coma but reportedly does not know what happened to his teammates.

Chapecoense defender Helio Neto was pulled alive from the wreckage in the early hours of November 29 when the plane went down near Medellin, Colombia, killing 71 of the 77 people onboard.

On Friday, Neto woke from his drug-induced coma after nine days and reportedly asked how the team did in the final against Colombia's Atletico Nacional, a match that never happened due to the tragic events of the day before.

He also allegedly asked why he was in the hospital and what happened that brought him there.

Doctors inside the Colombian hospital consulted with psychologists and decided the best course of action would be to keep the truth hidden to save him any additional trauma.

“It’s a recommendation from the psychologist not to tell him [about the plane crash] just yet to avoid any emotional shock that would be potentially damaging for his clinical recovery at this moment," Dr. Carlos Mendonca told Brazilian television station TV Globo. "So we should follow this qualified opinion for now.”

Initial reports of the crash investigation have suggested that the aircraft was low on fuel, according to authorities.

Another survivor of the crash, journalist Rafael Henzel, said Sunday that the pilot never told the passengers to fasten their seatbelts during the flight.

Last week, Chapecoense were declared winners of the Copa Sudamericana, the tournament they were expected to play, by CONMEBOL, the South American soccer governing body.

On Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation waived the near-$30,000 fine the survivors were expected to pay for missing the final match.

