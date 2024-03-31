Soccer legend Brandi Chastain among sell-out crowd at Bay FC home game
The goal Saturday night at PayPal Stadium in San Jose was to win the home opener. The first-ever home game ever for Bay FC.
The goal Saturday night at PayPal Stadium in San Jose was to win the home opener. The first-ever home game ever for Bay FC.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
The Gamecocks have had some close calls in their charge back to the Final Four. But a familiar face has helped them reset when things get dicey.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
It's another milestone for Wemby.
Edey and Knecht put on an all-time show with a Final Four berth at stake.
New York Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez received a three-game suspension from MLB for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins on Saturday.
Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran cautions lower mortgage rates could bring more buyers into the market, sending home prices “through the roof.”
The Linux Foundation last week announced that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. Valkey is backed by AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, Ericsson and Snap. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said he "wouldn't be surprised if Amazon sponsors a fork," as the new license requires commercial agreements to offer Redis-as-a-service, making it incompatible with the standard definition of "open source."
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
The Levoit Core 400S smart air purifier is 14 percent off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price down to $190 from its usual $220. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has a simple touch display with easy controls and at-a-glance information.
You can find success in these hot markets besides just investing in AI stocks.
The poly-mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed — and 54,000 Amazon shoppers are hooked.
“Probably won’t hit me until after the Final Four is over, because I’m going to enjoy it tonight and we’ve got to figure out how to beat UConn.”
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."