Soccer fan accused of flying Albania banner appeals to govt

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian soccer fan wanted by Serbia for allegedly flying a drone carrying a nationalist banner over a match is asking Albanian authorities to prevent his extradition to Belgrade.

Ismail Morinaj has been under arrest in Croatia since June. Online news site Balkanweb says Morinaj issued a public letter to Albania's government on Friday.

A European Championship qualifier in October 2014 between Serbia and Albania turned violent after a drone carrying an Albanian banner appeared over the pitch.

Morinaj insists Serbia's warrant is politically motivated. He says he fears he won't get a fair trial in Serbia and has sought political asylum in Croatia to avoid extradition.

Croatia's Supreme Court rejected his appeal. The final decision on extradition will be made by Croatia's justice minister.