SoCal woman fears boyfriend did not survive Oakland warehouse fire

Pie: American people owe Professor/Dr. Ben Carson an big apology because when US society evolved, matured, and ready for an African American to be the President of USA in 2008, the most qualified and competent, highest achiever, and patriot such as Professor/Dr. Ben Carson naturally should be first African American President for our country, but unfortunately the other one,,,,,,,,,,, If Dr. Ben Carson plays politics, like the other one did who won the Nobel Peace Prize right after in his position few weeks, Professor Ben Carson would have won Nobel Prize 3 times (one more time than Marie Curie) Dr. Ben Carson, is a full time, tenured full professor with more than 100 peer reviewed publications and more than millions dollar research grant (not a part-time adjunct lecturer from Chicago). Professor Ben Carson is one of most outstanding scientists of the world. He is a prestigious scholars and one of best candidate of Nobel prize winner.