SoCal mountain communities seeing snowfall through Easter weekend
Snow and travel delays are expected throughout the Southern California mountains on Easter weekend. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Officials at the North Wilkesboro Speedway found a likely moonshine cave under the grandstands while performing a maintenance inspection.
Nelson's North Dakota hometown isn't just isolated. It’s the only city for 90 miles in any direction with a Walmart, an Applebees or a McDonald’s.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
Phone giant AT&T has reset millions of customer account passcodes after a huge cache of data containing AT&T customer records was dumped online earlier this month, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The U.S. telco giant initiated the passcode mass-reset after TechCrunch informed AT&T on Monday that the leaked data contained encrypted passcodes that could be used to access AT&T customer accounts. A security researcher who analyzed the leaked data told TechCrunch that the encrypted account passcodes are easy to decipher.
We talk with Alfonso Albaisa at the New York International Auto Show about Nissan design. More variety, as well as "charming" cars are on the docket.
What to know about the latest health news, from how to improve your diet with avocados to whether you should worry about drinking milk.
Nutrition labels are packed with information, but knowing how to read them and what to look for can help you choose healthier foods.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
Indiana cut a 22-point South Carolina lead to two points.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
