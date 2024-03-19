SoCal will have back-to-back sunny days before rain returns
Southern California will be mostly clear on Tuesday with pleasant temperatures in the 70s and upper 60s, but there's a chance the rain will return for the weekend.
Southern California will be mostly clear on Tuesday with pleasant temperatures in the 70s and upper 60s, but there's a chance the rain will return for the weekend.
At his best, Snell is one of the hardest pitchers to hit in baseball. But the numbers suggest that some regression is coming.
Chase Young finished last season with the 49ers pretty well.
Houston boasts a dominant defense alongside plenty of concerns following a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.
The TV personality discusses modern weight loss medications in the ABC special "Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution."
In a sign of just how dependent our modern AI revolution is on NVIDIA’s chips, the company’s press release describing its new Blackwell family of AI chips includes testimonials from seven CEOs who collectively lead companies worth trillions of dollars.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital at a March 13 meeting. The board of investments voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital and growth equity from between 15% and 30% of the pension system's private equity portfolio, to between 5% and 25%. LACERA's venture portfolio is currently 10.8% of the PE portfolio.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The compact computer from a little-known brand holds its own against the big names, shoppers say.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
This Biossance serum has plenty of fans: 'Every woman over 50 should have this product on hand,' one says.
Nvidia is bringing its Omniverse technology to Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
The payroll error in 2022, the league said, was not done in an effort to circumvent the salary cap in any way.
There's a fertility hack that's been swirling around for years: taking Mucinex. Here's what doctors think — and why you shouldn't take it if you're already pregnant.
The Audi Q6 E-Tron is a solid electric SUV that doesn't break much new ground but increases efficiencies throughout the drivetrain and adds tech improvements.
Nvidia on Monday announced its new Blackwell GPU for AI and Grace Blackwell Superchip.
Kenny Pickett will be backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia this season, and he's pretty happy about it.
Chicago has started evicting migrants — who were granted 60 days to find a permanent location under a resettlement policy — from its shelters
The Quencher's got the headlines, but these lighter, more leak-proof and better-insulating cult favorites deserve a look!