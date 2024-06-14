Sobriety checkpoints coming tonight in Lawrence Township near Country Fest

LAWRENCE TWP. – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office along with other members of the OVI Task Force will be conducting sobriety checkpoints tonight beginning at 7 on state Route 21 North and Forty Corners and at 9:30 on state Route 93 near Tuslaw High School.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment and advises those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.

The checkpoint comes as the nearby Country Fest concerts are under way at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park continues.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sobriety checkpoints in Lawrence Township tonight