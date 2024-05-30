Sobriety checkpoint planned for Asbury Park traffic circle in Ocean Township this weekend

OCEAN TOWNSHIP - The Asbury Park traffic circle at the interchange of Routes 35 and 66 has been selected as the site Friday night for the Monmouth County DWI Task Force’s weekly sobriety checkpoint.

All northbound motor vehicles that enter the traffic circle will be diverted onto Lincoln Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, said Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, task force coordinator.

Ocean Township police officers and other law enforcement officers from the task force will be screening all drivers to determine that they are sober, Schneider said.

“As per the task force, please use a ‘designated driver’ anytime you plan to go out drinking,” Schneider said. “That wise decision may save your life or the life of another.”

Meanwhile, a countywide law enforcement program called “Goal: Zero,” which aims to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted or impaired driving through education, will result in stepped up patrols and enforcement of traffic laws on Thursday.

Wall Township is among the municipalities that will be participating from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, which includes additional police coverage on Routes 18 and 138, as well as on many other roads and highways.

Related coverage: Ticket blitz: More than 200 summonses issued on Route 35 in effort to lower traffic deaths

“The intent of this campaign is to confront the staggering rise in traffic deaths New Jersey has seen,” Wall Police said in a statement. “The ultimate goal of this enforcement is to lower fatal crash statistics and save lives. Law enforcement agencies in Monmouth County are dedicated to lowering these numbers and keeping our roadways safe.”

Motorists traveling throughout Monmouth County on Thursday should expect to see a noticeably increased police presence.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: DWI checkpoint planned for Asbury Park NJ traffic circle this weekend