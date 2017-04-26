Sobering visualizations reveal how sea level rise could transform cities in your lifetime

Until recently, it seemed that we would be able to manage global warming-induced sea level rise through the end of the century. It would be problematic, of course, but manageable, particularly in industrialized nations like the U.S.

However, troubling indications from the Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets show that melting is taking place faster than previously thought and that entire glaciers — if not portions of the ice sheets themselves — are destabilizing. This has scientists increasingly worried that the consensus sea level rise estimates are too conservative.

With sea level rise, as with other climate impacts, the uncertainties tend to skew toward the more severe end of the scale. So, it's time to consider some worst-case scenarios.

Recently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published an extreme high-end sea level rise scenario, showing 10 to 12 feet of sea level rise by 2100 around the U.S., compared to the previously published global average — which is closer to 8 feet — in that time period.

The research and journalism group Climate Central took this projection and plotted out the stark ramifications in painstaking, and terrifying, detail.

The bottom line finding?

"By the end of the century, oceans could submerge land [that's] home to more than 12 million Americans and $2 trillion in property," according to Ben Strauss, who leads the sea level rise program at Climate Central.

Here's what major cities would look like with so much sea level rise:

View photos New York City More

Image: CLIMATE CENTRAL

View photos New Orleans: Gone. More

Image: CLIMATE CENTRAL

View photos San Francisco International Airport More