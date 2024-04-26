Sobering sight: Students see what can happen to drunk drivers

Apr. 26—ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A tragic scenario and learning experience played out in front of Pymatuning Valley High School students on Thursday afternoon.

A mock crash, scheduled with the school's prom on the horizon on Saturday, was designed to get students to think twice before getting behind the wheel of a car while impaired.

PVHS Principal Mark Mollohan said the idea is to help students see what can happen when alcohol gets mixed with driving.

"If you get a couple of kids that think twice after seeing this [it is a success]," he said.

He said the program has been done before but it was expanded to the entire school instead of just juniors and seniors this year.

"Something like this has an impact for everyone," Mollohan said.

School nurse Lindsey Dzura organized the event. She said it took six months to schedule because so many emergency crews and law enforcement agencies were involved.

"It takes a lot of time. [The organizations] are very busy," she said.

The scenario was a two-vehicle crash with six victims, including a fatality.

Community Care Ambulance, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pierpont Ambulance and Andover Fire Department were among the agencies that participated. Also, a University Hospitals helicopter landed in a grassy area in front of the school.

When the mock crash started the students lined the sidewalk in front of the performing arts center. As it started, some students were concerned that it was taking so long for help to arrive.

"It's eye-opening. I didn't know it would take this long [for help to arrive] in an actual crash," said sophomore Abigail Hussing as she watched the helicopter land.

Christian Ross, also a student, said the mock crash was a learning experience.

"It helps us to learn what to do in the situation. ... Every person should follow the law," he said.

The Ashtabula County Safe Communities Coalition also worked on the crash organization and executive director of the organization Sandy Pulsifer started the event by calling 911 as several victims laid on the ground.

"It is important to reminds kids with proms coming to not drink and drive," she said.

Pulsifer said she helps teach a "Drive to Live" class for students who have been forwarded from Ashtabula County Juvenile Court. She said about 25 students a month take the class.

Students take the class for a variety of violations, including driving impaired and speeding.

"We get kids in excess of 100 miles per hour," Pulsifer said.